Actor Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to badminton player Jwala Gutta on her birthday; see pics

As badminton player Jwala Gutta turns a year older today, she is celebrating her day with her boyfriend, actor Vishnu Vishal in Hyderabad. The actor not only surprised her with his presence but also proposed marriage to her. Vishnu took to his social media handle to share pictures of him and Jwala and the engagement ring.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE…Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic)."

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..

Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings

thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ

— VISHNU VISHAL – stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been dating for a couple of years and often share pictures with each other on social media. Vishnu Vishal met Jwala after he separated from his wife. His marriage lasted for 11 years. Gutta, too, has gone through a separation. She was married to badminton player Chetan Anand in 2005 and got seperated in 2011.

Meanwhile, Vishnu and Jwala will be deciding their wedding date once the coronavirus cases come down in the country.

