Faisal Khan recalls how Karan Johar Insulted him on Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday bash

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the nepotism culture in Bollywood has been a major topic of discussion. The actors who have come from outside of the industry have been speaking up about bearing the brunt of not belonging to an influential family. However, there are a lot of star kids who have assured that it is the hard work that matters at the end of the day since most of them have not made it big in the industry. Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, spoke to Bollywood Hungama exclusively where he spoke in detail about his career graph and how the bias in the industry exists.

Recalling his brother Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday bash, Faisal Khan said, “There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me. On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it. This has happened with me. People would refuse to take me in their office. After Mela I thought people will take me in films after seeing my craft, so I used to go to their offices but they would make me sit there. I wouldn’t get appointments with a lot of directors, so I have seen that phase also.”

Elaborating on the fact that not always the star kids make it big, Faisal Khan said, “It’s not like there are no opportunities for outsiders. In fact, many actors have come from outside – Shah Rukh (Khan), Akshay (Kumar), Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and of course, Sushant Singh Rajput. He was not from the industry. So, many actors and actresses have also come from outside. Like I said, you will get the opportunity but you won’t be able to survive if you don’t work hard and with dedication. Luck is also necessary, but your hard work comes first and then God sees and gives you the fruit Himself. It’s a tough line for everyone, you’re not going to be liked by the audience just because you are a star kid.”

Faisal Khan has further spoken about being compared to their family members regarding the insider-outsider debate. He said, “Of course they will judge you and compare you with your family members that are doing well. It happens in every industry and not just the film industry, Sachin Tendulkar’s son is judged by his name, so it happens everywhere. But you have to form your own identity. Like now, I can give my example because I have been through it. Had I given up, I wouldn’t have directed my film. At the end of the day, you’ll get a break in the industry due to nepotism and favouritism. If you father is a big director then he can make a few calls and people to cast you, but you will have to prove your worth in the end. There’s no theory or formula for success. There are going to be new people coming in both from the insiders and outsiders. In fact, I think that the rate of insiders flopping is higher than that of the outsiders because you get the chance but you’re not successful.”

Faisal Khan even spoke about how he kept evaluating himself and realized that he wasn’t a good actor. He said that he spent nine years in theatre polishing his craft, learning to do better.

