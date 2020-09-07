Mouni Roy sizzles in black bikini as she goes swimming

Actress Mouni Roy is keeping her social media accounts updated. The actress never fails to stun with her gorgeous pictures. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying some pool time.

Dressed in a black bikini, the actress was seen swimming in the picture as she captioned it as, “Inhale…exhale.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. She will next star in Ayan Mukerji's superhero trilogy, Brahmastra starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna.

The actress will next star in digital film London Confidential alongside Purab Kohli.

