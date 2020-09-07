Suhana Khan is an island girl in this sun-kissed picture

September 7, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan has a verified Instagram account just like her brother Aryan Khan where she has a huge following. The 19-year-old is studying in New York in a film school but currently seems to be in at home in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan, on Sunday, put up a photo of her enjoying the sunny weather whilst sitting on the rocks. Dressed in a black and white outfit, she captioned the sunkissed photo as, “Island Girl.”

Suhana Khan, who has been doing theatre at her college, made her acting debut last year in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The 10-minute-long film was directed by Theodore Gimeno and stars Suhana with Robin Gonella.

