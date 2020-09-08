Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being punished for ‘being in love with a drug addict suffering from mental health issues’

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by NCB on Tuesday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde gave a sharp reaction. He said that Rhea was being punished for being in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues'. He also called the arrest a travesty of justice.
“Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the advocate told ANI.
After her questioning on Monday, Rhea filed a complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for bogus medical prescription. A day after the complaint, the Mumbai Police filed a case of abetment of suicide against Priyanka Singh, Dr Kumar and Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh.
ALSO READ: BREAKING: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty for drug links
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply