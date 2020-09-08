BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut; actress asks for maximum 7 days to respond to the notice 

Earlier today, the BMC sealed actress Kangana Ranaut's office building in Mumbai. The officials pasted a notice on the gate of the building to stop work for illegal constructions inside the building. Reportedly, the actress was given 24 hours to respond to the notice.

Hours after the notice was issued, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share the response given to the officials by her lawyer. Ranaut's lawyer claimed that no work is being carried out by Kangana inside the premises. The lawyer also said that they will deal with all the allegations in a legal manner. Kangana also requested for a maximum of 7 days to respond to and duly address the concerns raised in the notice. Sharing the response, Kangana wrote,"My Lawyer @RizwanSiddiquee has replied to @notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property…"

My Lawyer ⁦@RizwanSiddiquee⁩ has replied to ⁦@mybmc⁩ notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property… pic.twitter.com/tToaBQ0tG0

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

An hour after the above post, Kangana revealed that BMC filed a caveat against her. Sharing the pictures of the documents, the actress wrote, "Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger …. GO ON …'

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger …. GO ON … pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be returning to Mumbai on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for illegal construction in Mumbai office; gives 24 hours to respond

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results