Ayushmann Khurrana wishes a speedy recovery to his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri

Veteran television and Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri, who has won three National Awards, suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and is currently admitted in a city hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. Surekha’s Badhai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has also come forward to wish his on-screen grandmother a speedy recovery.

Ayushmann posted on his social media, “Wish you a speedy recovery ma’am. Always with you.” Ayushmann and Surekha bonded very well during the shooting of the film and Ayushmann has deep respect for this veteran artist. Ayushmann had said during Badhai Ho promotions that he had learnt a lot from the actor on the sets of the film too.

In 2018 too, Sikri had suffered a brain stroke but she fully recovered from it. Her last film was Badhai Ho starring Ayushmann. She has displayed her incredible acting in films like Raincoat, Tamas, Zubeida, Sheer Korma, Mammo, among others.

