On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, Chunky Panday shares a major throwback picture from the sets of Housefull 

Akshay Kumar turns 53 today. While the actor is in the UK shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom, his fans and colleagues back home have been showering him with love and wishes on social media. Chunky Panday who has worked with Akshay Kumar in several films, shared a major throwback picture wishing the superstar.

Wishing Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday shared an old unseen picture from the sets of the film Housefull (2010). In the picture, the team of Housefull including Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan are seen posing for a selfie. Sharing the picture, Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest @akshaykumar ❤ #housefull"

Happy Happy birthday my dearest @akshaykumar ????????❤ #housefull pic.twitter.com/EBPb5K5YzK

— Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) September 9, 2020

In the film Housefull, Chunky Panday played the role of Akhri Pasta for the first time. His character gained immense popularity and was loved by the audience. Apart from the Housefull series, Chunky Panday and Akshay Kumar have also worked together in the film De Dana Dan.

