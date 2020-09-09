15 Years of Salaam Namaste: Preity Zinta says she stole most of Saif Ali Khan’s bronzer during the shoot 

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Salaam Namaste completes 15 years of release today. The film directed by Siddharth Anand marked his debut film. The film follows the story of Amber and Nick who fall in love and decide to live together. However, when Amber gets pregnant they separate but continue to live together because of their tenancy agreement.

As the film completed 15 years, Preity took to her Twitter handle to share a clip from the title song. Sharing the video, Preity revealed she had most fun shooting for this film and also said that she stole almost all of Saif's bronzer. "#SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi & Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I’m finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif’s bronzer. When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer."

#SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi & Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I’m finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif’s bronzer ???? When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer❤️ pic.twitter.com/gEocU2tTzH

— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 9, 2020

The film also starred Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

