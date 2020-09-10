Mumbai Special Court to pass order on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea on Friday 

Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody has applied for a fresh bail plea. Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra also applied for bail.

Today, a Mumbai Special court heard all the arguments on the bail plea and will be passing an order tomorrow. All of the applicants were arrested in connection with a drug case registered by the NCB in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Earlier today, during the plea hearing, Rhea claimed that she has not committed any crime and was forced by the NCB to make the 'incriminatory confessions'. The plea was filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde who claims that his client has been falsely implicated in the case.

The actress also said that her life is at risk in judicial custody as she received rape and death threats and that three investigations have "taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being".

ALSO READ: Following Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Ankita Lokhande slams her for letting Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results