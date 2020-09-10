Surekha Sikri has not been responding sufficiently to the treatment, informs hospital authority

Yesterday, Surekha Sikri, the veteran actress was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she suffered a brain stroke. The actress has given multiple gripping performances in both the television and film industry. Known to be one of the finest actresses in the industry, the news surely left her fans and colleagues unsettled. A daily reached out to the hospital for more information regarding her health and they informed that she has not been responding as desired to the treatments.
Wishing Surekha Sikri a speedy recovery.
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes a speedy recovery to his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply