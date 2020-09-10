Rajesh Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

All set to be seen on Excuse Me, Madam, Rajesh Kumar had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor is known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and is still appreciated for his performances. As per the reports, he had tested positive but was asymptomatic and after taking advice from the medical experts, Rajesh was quarantined at home.

He recently took to his Instagram stories to inform his fans that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He wrote, “After keeping too much of positive attitude towards COVID finally I am negative…thanks to all of you for keeping me n my family in your prayers…” In his conversation with another portal, he further informed that being a COVID Warrior has taught him to look at the brighter side of life.

The actor had been taking the prescribed medicines under the guidance of the doctors and had recently started shooting for his new show.

