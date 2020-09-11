Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19; to be in home quarantine 

At present, India has the second highest total number of COVID-19 cases. The daily number of cases in the country has reached close to a lakh. With several sectors opening up more and more people are testing positive. Film celebrities have also been testing positive ever since they have resumed work. Now, actor Aftab Shivdasani has also tested positive and will be in home quarantine.

The actor took to his social media handle to inform everyone about the same. “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe,” he wrote.

“With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together,” he added.

