Man believed to be Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for making threat calls to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

A man was arrested from South Kolkata on Thursday for allegedly making threat calls to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. He is believed to be a fan of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress recently had a war of words with Shiv Sena after parts of her office in Mumbai were demolished.
According to a senior Kolkata police officer, the man has been identified as Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge. He was arrested a by a team of Mumbai Police and would be produced at the Alipore court on Friday for transit remand.
