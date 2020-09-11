Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s recovering well

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed the 2019 comedy Dream Girl, is down with the COVID-19. He maybe ‘down’ is not the right word to describe his positive mood when we caught up with him.

Raaj sounded very positive. “I tested positive a couple of days ago. The only symptom I have is a fever. I’ve no other symptoms. I am okay otherwise,” says Raaj who was in his hometown Jhansi during the entire period of the lockdown.

Now, he is in Mumbai with his wife and younger brother while the rest of the family is in Jhansi. Raaj is completely quarantined at home.

“Hopefully, I will be fit and fine soon,” Raaj signs off as he prepares to use the time in isolation to write his new script.

