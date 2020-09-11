Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s recovering well

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed the 2019 comedy Dream Girl, is down with the COVID-19. He maybe ‘down’ is not the right word to describe his positive mood when we caught up with him.
Raaj sounded very positive. “I tested positive a couple of days ago. The only symptom I have is a fever. I’ve no other symptoms. I am okay otherwise,” says Raaj who was in his hometown Jhansi during the entire period of the lockdown.
“Hopefully, I will be fit and fine soon,” Raaj signs off as he prepares to use the time in isolation to write his new script.
