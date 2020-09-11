Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons

Akshay Kumar happens to be one of the fittest actors in the industry and he recently appeared on the special episode of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor is known to perform his own stunts with utmost dedication and is also a workout enthusiast. Popularly addressed as Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar recently was on an Instagram Live session with Bear Grylls where they spoke in detail about their adventures.
Akshay Kumar is currently in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bellbottom.
