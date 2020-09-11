Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari says, “Shooting for Guneet and Amber’s Roka ceremony was a sweet moment”

Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently the most popular fiction show on the small screen. The show highlights the progressive thought that love can be found at a later stage in life and that children can be the matchmakers for their single parents, too. While Amber (Varun Badola) and Guneet’s (Shweta Tiwari) love story saw many twists and turns, the audience loved their chalk and chemistry.

Now that the two are deeply in love and making their relationship official, #Amneet is gearing up to get hitched. Amber’s daughter Niya Sharma, who took her dad Amber’s rishta to Guneet has been successful in getting blessings from Guneet’s mother Pammi for Amber and Guneet’s wedding. Now, Guneet and Amber are officially getting engaged in a Roka ceremony. The much-in-love couple are happy to make their bond official to the world.

Shweta says, “I’m so happy for Guneet that she found someone who she really loves. Guneet and Amber are making their relationship official. Also, it’s sweet of Pammiji to have allowed her daughter to make the right choice for herself and to have accepted Amber as her son-in-law. Shooting for the Roka ceremony was a sweet moment. It’s certainly one of the most beautiful moments in the show.”

