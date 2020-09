Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington and The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar will feature in season 2 of Netflix – BBC series, Criminal. They will join Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo in the mystery thriller drama.

The teaser was unveiled on September 2, 2020. The premise of it is set in two rooms – one is the investigation room where suspects are being questioned and the other one is the observation room. Detective Inspector Natalie Hobbs (Katherine Kelly) and Detective Inspector Tony Myerscough (Lee Ingleby) are recurring characters who grill the suspects as they recall the incident.

Criminal season 2 will arrive on Netflix on September 16, 2020.

ALSO READ: Maisie Williams reveals Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was supposed to kill the Night King in Game Of Thrones

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results