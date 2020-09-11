Will Smith teases The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air 30th anniversary reunion with a special selfie 

Earlier this month, it was reported that the long-awaited reunion The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast is set to happen at HBO Max. To celebrate the show's 30th anniversary, the unscripted reunion will have the cast reunite to discuss the show amongst various aspects.

On Thursday, Will Smith shared pictures from their reunion special and wrote, "Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th."

According to Variety, "Series star Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro will all be part of the special, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It is set to tape on September 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. Marcus Raboy will direct the special."

The sitcom, created by Andy and Susan Borowitz, originally aired for six seasons from September 10, 1990, to May 20, 1996.

