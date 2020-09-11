Kate Winslet regrets working with MeToo accused Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet, popularly known for her roles in Titanic, The Holiday, Revolutionary Road among others, has said that she regrets working with filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Ahead of the premiere of Ammonite at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020, Kate Winslet spoke to Vanity Fair and opened up about her regrets. “It’s like, what the f— was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful,” she said.

“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” she told Vanity Fair. “I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f—ing truthful about all of it?”

Kate Winslet worked with Woody Allen in Wonder Wheel alongside Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, and Justin Timberlake. The film released in 2017. She worked with Roman Polanski in the 2011 black comedy Carnage.

