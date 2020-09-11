The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are set for laugh riot 

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on Television after the shooting was halted in March. Since August, the comedian has hosted several celebrities on the show. This weekend, the superstars of Bhojpuri cinema Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will be welcomed on The Kapil Sharma Show.

It's for the first time that the two will be seen together on the show. While revelry and camaraderie were quite evident, both Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari left no stone unturned to add to the banter.

From playing cricket on the show to recollecting fond memories of their careers and giving all of us enough & more reasons to laugh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will certainly hit the ball out of the park!

The Kapil Sharma Show will air, this coming weekend.

