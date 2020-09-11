The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are set for laugh riot 

September 11, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on Television after the shooting was halted in March. Since August, the comedian has hosted several celebrities on the show. This weekend, the superstars of Bhojpuri cinema Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will be welcomed on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are set for laugh riot 

It's for the first time that the two will be seen together on the show. While revelry and camaraderie were quite evident, both Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari left no stone unturned to add to the banter.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are set for laugh riot 

From playing cricket on the show to recollecting fond memories of their careers and giving all of us enough & more reasons to laugh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will certainly hit the ball out of the park!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are set for laugh riot 

The Kapil Sharma Show will air, this coming weekend.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: When Divya Kumar felt Sachin-Jigar are going to split-up

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *