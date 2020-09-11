Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, shows they’re maintaining precautions

Amitabh Bachchan has recently recovered from Coronavirus and is back to work again with sheer dedication. He is seen hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 with a few major changes with regards to the functioning on the sets. The new guidelines set by the government are being ardently followed and yet, it was recently reported that two members of the KBC crew were tested positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan is excited to have some of the sharpest minds on the hot seat from across him. Keeping the pandemic’s precautions in mind, the makers have been taking all the necessary measures to ensure safety on the sets of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show. He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture where he’s seen with his team clad in PPE kits to ensure the utmost safety. He has asked everyone to be safe and wrote, “… be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..????”.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

… be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..????

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The first look of the extravagant newly built sets will excite you for the Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results