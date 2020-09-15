Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says that their family is not a ‘film family’ 

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput says that she does not consider her family to be a 'film family'. In an interview with a daily, Mira said that her family is just like any other family.

Mira Rajput believes that her husband's profession is not something that formulates their entire life. Mira and Shahid got married five years ago. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The two are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor and his family are currently living at a farmhouse in Punjab. Talking further about her life in lockdown, Mira said that their day begins with Misha attending her online school or they do homeschooling. Mira said that Shahid is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. The husband and wife get to spend some quality time only after the kids go to bed.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey when the coronavirus pandemic took over. In the first week of March, the actor called off the shooting of the film and returned home concerned with the safety of all. While several actors have now resumed work, Shahid seems to have chosen to wait it out a little longer.

