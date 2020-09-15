Abhishek Bachchan requests people to keep their mask on and not take the virus lightly

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 in the first week of August after being hospitalised for nearly a month. Being a COVID-19 survivor, the actor on Friday took to his social media handles urging people to wear masks whenever they step out of their house and requested all to not take it lightly.

Sharing a video of himself on his Instagram handle, Abhishek said, “Whenever you go out or you are with somebody, keep your mask on, guys. It's important. Don’t take this lightly.” In the video, he can be seen sporting a mask.

"Wear your . Be safe. Don’t take this virus lightly. #speakingfromexperience #wearamask #covid19 #coronavirus," he captioned the video.

Wear your ????. Be safe. Don’t take this virus lightly. #speakingfromexperience #wearamask #covid19 #coronavirus

In another tweet, he pointed out of the total number of cases detected in India on September 10 and requested people to be careful. “95,735 !!!!!! Face with medical mask. That’s the amount of cases detected in just 1 day in India. Please be careful,” he tweeted.

95,735 !!!!!!

????

That’s the amount of cases detected in just 1 day in India. Please be careful. ????????

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also battling COVID-19.

