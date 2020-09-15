Neetu Kapoor wishes Riddhima Kapoor on her birthday, recalls how she has been watching her like a ‘hawk’!

With Riddhima Kapoor turning 40 today, her family surely celebrated her birthday in full-swing! With the entire Kapoor clan reuniting for a dinner last night, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor shared a lot of pictures making us all fall in love with them all over again. From her sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor posting pictures to wish her on the big day, to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performing a special dance on ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, Riddhima thoroughly enjoyed all the love showered on her.

Neetu Singh took to her Instagram to post a picture with her daughter and recalled how she has been there for her for these past months. She wrote, “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her ????❤️ happy big 40 cuteness ????❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️”

Take a look at it.

