Preity Zinta shares video of her third COVID-19 test in Dubai; reveals she tested negative 

Actress Preity Zinta arrived in Dubai a few days ago for the upcoming season of IPL. She is the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team. Ever since she landed in the country, the actress has been under mandatory 7-day quarantine. On Tuesday, Preity shared a video of herself taking a COVID-19 test for the third time and revealed that she tested negative.

“3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it’s quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I’ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It’s #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Ting,” she captioned the video posted on her Instagram account.

On day 3 of quarantine, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a video from her room in the Sofitel Dubai The Palm. In the video, Preity showed how all the food items that she ordered were very well covered and that the staff was following all safety guidelines. “By Day 3 of Quarantine one starts to feel a bit restless and trapped inside the room. To lift my spirits I ordered some fruit and I got enough for a week ???? Thank you @sofiteldubaipalm for making our stay so comfortable and safe ❤️ Still waiting for my covid test results ???? #PzIpldiaries #Quarantinelife #Day3 #Ipl2020 #Ting,” she captioned the video.

