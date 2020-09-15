Indiawaali Maa: “The will of a mother made me run for the Marathon sequence”, says Suchita Trivedi

Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show Indiawaali Maa depicts the love of a mother towards her son and spin around the fact that you're never too old to need your mother and you can always reach out to her at any time of your life.

Actress Suchita Trivedi, who is recognized for her remarkable work in Indian Television Industry, is essaying the role of Kaku in the show who is determinant, encouraging, and a doting mother to Rohan, proves that a mother can go to any extent for her children.

As seen so far, Suchita Trivedi aka Kaku participated in a race to save his son from a financial crunch. Giving us insight on shooting about the same, she said, “Indiawaali Maa is not just the show I am associated with, it is a part of me now and I give my 100% to every scene I perform. Even I agreed quickly for the running sequence without letting anyone know about my knee problem. I really wanted nothing to affect my work."

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi is all praises for Harshdeep Kaur for singing the title track of Indiawaali Maa

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results