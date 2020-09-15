Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture from the beach will have you longing for a vacation  

It has been nearly six months since the country went under a lockdown. While the country is unlocking in phases, the number of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Therefore vacation still seems to be a distant dream for many. Actress Katrina Kaif too seems to be missing the outdoors and the beach days.
On Tuesday, the diva took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of herself enjoying the sea. She shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on the beach. In the picture, Katrina can be seen wearing a white netted swimsuit and posing in the sea. She captioned the picture with a seawave emoticon and blue heart emoticon.
