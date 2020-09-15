Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture from the beach will have you longing for a vacation  

It has been nearly six months since the country went under a lockdown. While the country is unlocking in phases, the number of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Therefore vacation still seems to be a distant dream for many. Actress Katrina Kaif too seems to be missing the outdoors and the beach days.

On Tuesday, the diva took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of herself enjoying the sea. She shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on the beach. In the picture, Katrina can be seen wearing a white netted swimsuit and posing in the sea. She captioned the picture with a seawave emoticon and blue heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram

???? ????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next star in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She has also signed a superhero franchise with Ali Abbas Zafar producing it.

ALSO READ: The real reason why Ali Abbas Zafar has collaborated with Netflix for Katrina Kaif’s superhero film

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results