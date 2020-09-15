Amitabh Bachchan becomes the first celebrity voice on Alexa in India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19, is gearing up for many projects. The actor has become the first celebrity in India to be the voice of Amazon Alexa. The announcement was made on Monday, September 14. The team of Amazon Alexa will work closely with Bachchan in order to offer unique experience to the users. It will include jokes, weather, shayaris, and motivational quotes, among other interesting things.
The company said that it will be available on the devices in 2021.
