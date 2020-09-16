Mumbai Police places additional security outside Jalsa after Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament

Jaya Bachchan’s response to Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan talking ill about the industry despite the fact that they are a part of it, went viral for all the right reasons. The Samajwadi Party MP did not hesitate to call them out for being unfair to make such statements and go to the extent of calling the industry a gutter. The veteran actress is known to be opinionated and hardly minces her words when it comes to sharing her thoughts. Her speech was lauded by many in the industry that was aimed at those who vilify the industry with regard to the recent drug probe.
Hema Malini, BJP MP has also backed Jaya Bachchan’s speech.
