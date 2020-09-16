Ajay Devgn’s superhero film with YRF gets Rs.180 crore budget – Explosive Details

Yash Raj Films means a production house in business and their slate of releases yet again proves why Aditya Chopra is the most powerful producer of Hindi films and why YRF is the biggest production house in the history of Bollywood. The production house has films lined up with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal to name some. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively reported about the slate of YRF releases and now, we come to you with another exciting update. Ajay Devgn’s maiden film with YRF, a superhero saga co-starring Ahaan Pandey, will be directed by debutant, Shiv Rawail and we have got some details about the script and budget.

“Being a superhero film, YRF has allotted Rs. 90 crores budget to the cost of production of the film in addition to the print and publicity expenditure and Ajay Devgn’s acting fees. Taking a tentative figure for both the expenses, the approx. budget of the film will come closer to the Rs. 180 crore mark, which is also among the costliest film for Ajay Devgn till date,” a source told us.

The film is being planned as a franchise with Ahaan as a superhero and Ajay being the first super villain in the same. “It’s a template like Dhoom, however in the superhero universe. The character of baddie will be like a hero in the franchise, and more like a central character in every film. The franchise is also a long term launch plan for Ahaan, making it the most expensive and extensive launch till date in Hindi film history. Ajay’s character is said to be fantastic with phenomenal action, acting and screen time,” the source further told.

The first part is more of an origin story, and the character of the superhero grows stronger with every passing film. “Ajay’s track is not that of a quintessential villain, but has several shades to it, which made it exciting for the actor to sign on. In-fact, when Adi approached Ajay with the film, he just couldn’t say a ‘no’.”The announcement of Shiv Rawail directorial is expected to be made on September 27.

