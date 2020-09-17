Salman Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday with a throwback picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today. He has been flooded with messages on social media from all over the world. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to wish the Prime Minister. Superstar Salman Khan took to his social media handles and shared a throwback picture with PM Modi and wished him.

In the throwback picture, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and jeans while the Prime Minister is seen wearing a khadi kurta and Nehru jacket. "Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday and many more to come @narendramodi," Salman wrote along with the picture.

Several other popular celebrities also send in their wishes to the Prime Minister on social media. Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and several others wished him

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen on TV as he will be back hosting the new season of Bigg Boss. The show will be premiered on October 3. A few days back the actor had shot for the promo videos of the show. Contestants of the show will be under home quarantine for 14 days before they will head to the Bigg Boss house.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon resume the shooting for Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai. Reportedly, he will shoot for a dance number along with Disha Patani.

