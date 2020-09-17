The Kapil Sharma Show: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma to grace the comedy show 

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a very warm welcome to immensely popular and talented singers of the Indian Film Industry; Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma. The duo will together set the stage on fire with their singing.
A promising fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits!
The audience will get the golden opportunity to enjoy a special singing performance by the host aka Kapil Sharma along with the two guests.
The Kapil Sharma Show will air this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.
ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Music director duo Sachin-Jigar and singer Divya Kumar to set the stage on fire
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply