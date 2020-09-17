The Kapil Sharma Show: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma to grace the comedy show 

September 17, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a very warm welcome to immensely popular and talented singers of the Indian Film Industry; Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma. The duo will together set the stage on fire with their singing.

While Harshdeep will be seen disclosing some interesting anecdotes about her real-life ‘Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi’, Richa Sharma will be seen unveiling some unknown facts about her singing career.

A promising fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits!

The audience will get the golden opportunity to enjoy a special singing performance by the host aka Kapil Sharma along with the two guests.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

