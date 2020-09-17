The Kapil Sharma Show: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma to grace the comedy show 

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a very warm welcome to immensely popular and talented singers of the Indian Film Industry; Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma. The duo will together set the stage on fire with their singing.

While Harshdeep will be seen disclosing some interesting anecdotes about her real-life ‘Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi’, Richa Sharma will be seen unveiling some unknown facts about her singing career.

A promising fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits!

The audience will get the golden opportunity to enjoy a special singing performance by the host aka Kapil Sharma along with the two guests.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Music director duo Sachin-Jigar and singer Divya Kumar to set the stage on fire

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results