Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Roam Rome Mein and Vidya Balan’s Natkhat to be screened at London Indian Film Festival 2020

The Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) and Birmingham Indian Film Festival (BIFF), together make up Europe’s largest Indian film festival – the prestigious London Indian Film Festival. This year Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial Roam Rome Mein starring her and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat will premiere at LIFF 2020.

According to the official synopsis, “Roam Rome Mein (Every Inch of my Being) is a psychological drama about a brother Raj, who goes to Rome, Italy, in search of his sister Reena, who has left her home in search of freedom to escape their strongly traditional conservative Father. In the process, he deconstructs the deep rooted patriarchy of the society he had lived in, and suddenly finds himself questioning all the values that he’s held sacred, and also taken for granted. This marks the directorial debut of Brick Lane actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and a strong Italian and Indian ensemble cast.”

Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan’s special short film Natkhat which also marks her debut as a producer is a powerful film that addresses the hard-hitting issues of patriarchy and toxic masculinity while dealing with several other sensitive yet crucial topics of conversation such as gender inequality, rape culture, domestic violence and more. Shaan Vyas’ debut film, starring Vidya Balan as a doting mother trying to stop her seven-year-old son Sonu taking on the same machismo ideals and beliefs of the male role models in his life. The film is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas with associate producer Sanaya Irani Zohrabi.

Both films will have their screening on September 17, 2020.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Basu Prasad starrer Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra, to premiere on Netflix on October 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results