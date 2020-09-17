The Bachchans get their second swanky Mercedes delivered; details inside

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently recovered from Coronavirus along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. While Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Abhishek Bachchan is still waiting to resume work. Only recently, the news of Amitabh Bachchan upgrading his wheels with a Mercedes went viral.
Watch the video of the car being delivered to their doorstep, right here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 17, 2020 at 4:24am PDT
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra while Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan pens a poem thanking his fans, says he works for 12-14 hours a day
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply