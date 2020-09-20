Anurag Kashyap says Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault allegations are untrue; Taapsee Pannu shows her support

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh, on late Saturday, made sexual assault allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In an interview, she said that the filmmaker allegedly harassed her during the shooting of Bombay Velvet.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Kashyap denounced these allegations made against him and called them baseless. He wrote in Hindi, “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhoot bol gaye ki aurat hote huye doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghhaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (You took so long in your attempt to shut me up. Never mind. However, in the process of silencing me, you had no qualms in dragging other women, being a woman yourself. Have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that all the claims are baseless.)”

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

“I have never indulged in such behaviour nor do I tolerate such acts. We will see what happens next. Watching your video, it becomes evident how much truth there is to it, and how much of it is fake. All I want to extend is lots of good wishes and love. I apologise for replying to you in Hindi even as you speak in English," he further wrote.

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी ।

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

He spoke about his two marriages and said he loved both his wives a lot and even female actresses can vouch for him. “Be it a beloved or the number of female actors and co-workers I have worked with in the past or for that matter all the women I have met in private or in public," he wrote.

Anurag Kashyap said that these allegations are just the beginning and more will come as people are indulging in politics.

After Payal Ghosh made her allegations public, Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women, reached out to her on Twitter and urged her to file a detailed complaint & mail it to her.

As Anurag Kashyap's name began to trend, netizens seemed divided on the issue. Taapsee Pannu has chosen to back Anurag Kashyap. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create. :)”

For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create 🙂 ????

Taapsee Pannu worked with Anurag in Manmarziyaan. He also produced Saand Ki Aankh.

