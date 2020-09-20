Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty team up again for a Massive Comedy Film!

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty set the box-office on fire with their maiden collaboration, Simmba, which raked in over Rs. 240 crores in India. With Simmba, the actor officially entered Rohit’s cop universe, and has an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which along with Ajay Devgn’s Singham, has been the major talking point of the film’s promo. Bollywood Hungama has now EXCLUSIVELY DISCOVERED that the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are reuniting on a film that is being pegged as the mother of all comedies.

“Rohit has been looking to step outside the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe, and the lockdown gave him the time to work on an out and out comic script. When he narrated the basic idea to Ranveer, the actor was equally excited as he hasn’t done a comedy film Rohit Shetty e-style before and agreed to come on board,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told Bollywood Hungama. We have also heard that after getting the nod from Ranveer, Rohit has been working day and night towards locking the final draft of his script with his team of writers. Interestingly, Rohit also has the basic plot of Golmaal 5 ready with him, and before the coronavirus pandemic took over the globe, Golmaal was supposed to be his immediate next after Sooryavanshi.

“But Ajay Devgn’s dates are full for next one year owing to the six month closure, which has pushed Golmaal 5 also by a year. He was supposed to start Golmaal 5 around October this year for a Diwali 2021 release, but the film will now start only in the last quarter of 2021,” the source further told us. Meanwhile, the final edit of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film Sooryavanshi has been locked.

Ranveer and Rohit’s bond goes beyond films as the two have also worked on multiple TV commercials and share a great rapport with each other. “It’s a bond of mutual respect. This is just the beginning of a new partnership between the two RS’s,” the source ended the conversation, leaving us wondering what more does the duo have to offer now.

Also Read: “Ranveer Singh was rejected in an audition for Shaitaan, no studio wanted to put money on him” – reveals Anurag Kashyap

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results