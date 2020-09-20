Abhishek Bachchan resumes work on The Big Bull, urges everyone to wear a mask

After six months, Abhishek Bachchan is back on set and resumed the shooting of The Big Bull. The actor took to Instagram to share a video and even urged everyone to wear a mask.

He said, "Hey guys, I hope you are well and safe. So here I am to resume work on The Big Bull… a few days of shoot left… and just remember whenever you go out, make sure safety precautions are there. Keep your mask on. Take care, be good, and wear your mask."

Abhishek captioned video, "#workmode #wearyourmask #TheBigBull. Back on set after 6 months. Good to be back to shoots. But be careful and safe. WEAR YOUR MASK!"

View this post on Instagram

#workmode #wearyourmask #TheBigBull Back on set after 6 months. Good to be back to shoots. But be careful and safe. WEAR YOUR MASK! @lovepangolin thank you for the mask. It’s amazing, safe and comfortable. @herringboneandsui

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 19, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

The Big Bull will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. After almost a month, he is tested negative on August 8. Ever since his discharge, he was in-home quarantine before he recovered completely.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan requests people to keep their mask on and not take the virus lightly

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results