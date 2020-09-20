After COVID-19 diagnosis, Malaika Arora says she is ‘blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain’

Malaika Arora is currently in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. She is maintaining social distancing and adhering to the protocols. On September 7, she confirmed the news that she tested positive for COVID-19. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine." She added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, September 20, Malaika Arora said that she is blessed to have overcome the virus with minimum pain. In her post, she wrote, “‘Out and about’…M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture where she was wearing a mask.

View this post on Instagram

"Out and about"…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.????????♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 19, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

On the work front, Malaika Arora is a judge on a dance show India's Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora talks about facing the biggest challenge during her home quarantine

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results