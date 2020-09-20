Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan look glamorous as they join Salman Khan in latest promos

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner. While the identities of the contestants are kept under wraps, some of the former housemates including winners Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and participant Hina Khan have been featured in the latest promos.

In the new promo, Hina Khan said that even though she did not win the game, she came out as a winner as she made new friends. She adds, "Ab scene paltega" as the show will witness format change amid the pandemic.

Gauahar said, "I always stand by the truth and with what's right. Lockdown 2020 is gone and now all hurdles will bow before me."

Salman Khan will host the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 which will air on October 3. Reportedly, participants are already quarantined in the hotel in Mumbai before they enter the house. They will be regularly tested in order to keep everyone safe inside the house.

