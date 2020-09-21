Varun Dhawan shares a video of father David Dhawan enjoying an IPL match; says this is the happiest he has been in the lockdown

The lockdown period has not been the best of time for people as they had to put a halt to their work and stay at home. The summers are usually the time when all cricket fans gear up for the IPL season in India. However, owing to the pandemic, the IPL was postponed.

However, the IPL is now back in action. The first match was held in Dubai on September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Like every cricket fan, filmmaker David Dhawan was also enjoying the game from his home. His son and actor Varun Dhawan shared a clip of his father enjoying the game. "The absolute joy ????????This is the happiest he’s been in the lockdown and it’s only because of cricket #ipl #daviddhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni," he wrote sharing the video.

On the work front, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are awaiting the release of the film Coolie No.1. The film which was initially supposed to hit the screens on May 1 was delayed due to the pandemic. With the theatres not re-opening anytime soon, the makers have decided to release the film on OTT for Diwali. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Videos for Diwali this year. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan poses with girlfriend Natasha Dalal; says he won't be afraid as long as she is with him

