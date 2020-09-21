Kartik Aaryan plans to resume work once COVID-19 curve in India flattens

With several sectors unlocking in phases in India, people are slowly resuming work. Many filmmakers and actors have also resumed work post the lockdown. While most celebs have got back on set, some have started prepping for their upcoming projects. However, Kartik Aaryan for one has not been seen outdoors yet.

Kartik Aaryan who is currently living with his family in his Juhu apartment has reportedly decided to not resume work till the COVID-9 curve flattens. As per reports, the actor has stepped out of his house only once in the past six months and that too in his building compound. He has been advising his family and friends to not venture out.

The actor who is aware that he is at a position of privilege does not want to risk the life of his staff and the rest of the unit of the film. As per reports, the actor plans to wait for the situation to improve to resume work.

Right before the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow with Kiara Advani. Once the situation improves. the actor will resume the shoot of the same in Lucknow. Post that he will start the next schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

