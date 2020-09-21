Karanvir Bohra cleans litter at the airport before boarding the flight

Karanvir Bohra who was recently seen traveling to Delhi from Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal, Mumbai took to his social media to post snippets of his travel experience amid the lockdown. In the video, the actor can be seen taking his viewers around the airport showing security personnel diligently doing their duties and taking such good care of everybody. He also shows the safety measures he took before boarding the aircraft and through the entire duration of his flight.

Karanvir informs his viewers to arrive at the airport 3 hours prior due to the extensive check that happens at the departure gate and the mandates to wear face shield and facemask before boarding any aircraft. What caught Karanvir’s eye was the PPE kit plastic covers littered across the airport which he immediately picked up and disposed them off, saying, “It’s their job to litter but my job to clean”.

Appealing to the viewers, Karanvir said “It’s a request to everybody, please guys have a certain civic sense. Even during these times, you can’t be doing such things. Please keep your city, your environment clean.”

quite an eye-opener… in a lot of aspects.

