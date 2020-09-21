“Be it for reel life or real, dressing up as a bride is always wonderful,” says Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite due to its intriguing plot and a natural portrayal of characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). Post lockdown, the show returned in July with fresh twists, giving the audience something exciting to look forward to. In fact, after several new entries into the show and a few intriguing turns, Ranbir and Prachi’s wedding is taking place and while everyone is happy that their favourite 'Pran-Bir' are finally getting married, it is Mugdha Chapekar’s bridal look that has become the talk of the town.

Dressed in a beautifully embroidered pink lehenga, Mugdha Chapekar looked like a princess. This was the first time she dressed up as a bride onscreen as Prachi and she got several compliments from not only the team, but her fans as well. In fact, being married in real life, this was the second time Mugdha got into a bridal avatar and looks like she had a wonderful experience!

As Mugdha Chapekar who plays the role of Prachi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya revealed, “Being a bride is every girl's dream and being able to get into such a beautiful bridal avatar for Kumkum Bhagya feels amazing. Be it reel life or real life, dressing up as a bride is always a wonderful experience as you get so many compliments. Everyone on the set loved the look and I am really enjoying being in this new look. While it is the first time Prachi is shown in a bridal avatar, it was the second time for me and I really had a great time, especially with all the compliments I got. To be honest, I feel really pretty in the outfit and I am super happy that my stylists and creative team chose such an elegant look and outfit for me for the wedding track. There are a lot of surprises in store for the fans. In fact, this is like a small return gift for our followers who have been asking for PranBir's marriage for a while now. However, there are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the track and we will continue to entertain you all.”

While Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding drama has surprised the audience, another new twist is going to leave everyone at the edge of their seats, waiting to know what will happen in PranBir’s life next.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha says, “If my sister had not convinced me, I wouldn’t be acting”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results