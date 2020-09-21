Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses in a black monokini in her latest post

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently announced that they are expecting their first baby. The duo took to their Instagram to share the big news. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka wrote on Instagram announcing the good news.

On Monday, the actress who is currently in Dubai took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of herself enjoying some pool time. She is seen in a black monokini as she poses in the pool. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because … " After all, we are all just walking each other home " – Ram Dass.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero. She also produced the successful web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix original film Bulbul. The actress is due in January 2021 and plans to resume work by May 2021.

