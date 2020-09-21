Chandan Roy Sanyal did this unique gesture on visiting Irrfan Khan’s grave

Irrfan Khan’s loss has left an irreplaceable void among his fans and industry peers. The actor passed away on April 29 due to colon infection. He had already been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer and had recovered from the disease only to succumb to the infection. His loss took a toll on all the actors across the globe knowing full-well how reputed he was in his field. His friend Chandan Roy Sanyal took to his Twitter to share that he had visited the actor’s grave yesterday.

Sharing a couple of pictures, he wrote, “Was missing Irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan”.

Take a look at the pictures that he posted.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ

— Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

