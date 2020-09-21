Deepika Padukone talks about her life before stardom

Deepika Padukone recently featured on Nat Geo’s Mega Icons and was the only Indian female actress to be a part of the show. Before becoming the star that she is, Deepika Padukone was a badminton player and had gone through a difficult training session during her school days considering that she is the daughter of the famous badminton player Prakash Padukone. She spoke about her life before joining the industry in detail.

She said that she would wake up at 4-5 AM and head for physical conditioning, once she was back home, she would head to school and there was no time to chit-chat post-school. She would head directly to the badminton court and have dinner once she returned from home. She used to be so exhausted that she would directly sleep and repeat the same routine again the next day, due to which she never had time for late-night movies or television. According to Deepika Padukone, learning a sport teaches one dedication, discipline, sacrifice, and determination.

She recalled that her teachers wouldn’t punish her because they were big fans of her father. At the age of 16, Deepika Padukone took a solo trip to Copenhagen and then made up her mind to pursue modelling. She left for Mumbai with a suitcase at the age of 17. Her father said that badminton was her second love, not the first.

