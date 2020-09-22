BTS set to take over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a week starting September 28

It's happening! BTS is set to take over the primetime talk show in the US. After appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon twice already, the widely popular band BTS will take over the show for a week.

After The Tonight Show dropped the news on Twitter that BTS is set to perform 5 different songs throughout the week, Entertainment Weekly reported about how the show will pan out and what fans can expect from their third appearance. "BTS Week will also see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participate in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. They will then serve as the lead guest on the episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 30," EW reported.

Jimmy Fallon is back on the sets of The Tonight Show but has been filming interviews virtually with the guests.

“I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things. One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start," Jimmy Fallon told EW.

Previously. BTS delivered a spectacular performance of their title track 'ON' from their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' at the historic Grand Central Station in New York. They visited the famous Katz’s Delicatessen and did their interview in NYC Subway.

BTS first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2018 and performed two of their songs – 'Idol' and 'I'm Fine' from 'Love Yourself: Answer' album. Jimmy was seen wearing BT21 merch – Chimmy and had a wonderful interaction with the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They even did the Fortnite Dance Challenge.

BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in a row, making them the first Korean act ever to achieve this feat. For the next two weeks, 'Dynamite' is holding the second place on the chart. The 'Dynamite' music video broke the Youtube record for most views in the first 24 hours, garnering 101.1 million views. The song has topped the iTunes charts in over 100 countries.

BTS released their fourth full-length studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21 which is one of the record-breaking albums of the year. It became the best-selling album in South Korea of all time. Guinness World Record reported, "As of June 2020, it had sold 4,265,617 copies and now makes BTS the country’s best selling act of all time. It was also reported that 2.65 million sales were recorded within the first six hours of release."

Two years after their inspiring speech at the UN General Assembly, BTS will be a special speaker at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2020.

BTS is set to drop the choreography version of 'Dynamite' but with a twist. According to the official press release, BTS will showcase "a never-before-seen choreography version" which will premiere on Fortnite's Party Royale Mode. It is "the game’s no-combat social space where players can get together with friends to catch concerts, watch movies, or just chill. Following the premiere, players can enjoy 'Dynamite' (Tropical Remix) listening party with karaoke graphics to sing and dance along. Additionally, starting September 23 at 8:00 PM EDT, players can purchase a pack with two emotes choreographed after BTS.

