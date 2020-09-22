The Drugstore Mascaras Our Editors Swear By

Whether you want to crank the volume up to 11 or just want something that won't leave you spider-lashed, there is truly a tube of mascara out there for everyone — and it's not unusual to be very particular about what you coat your lashes with. But what if your priority is saving some cash? Do great mascaras that don't break the bank really exist?

Luckily, the answer to that is a resounding "hell yes." Ahead, we've rounded up the top mascaras for just about every need — including two picks from our 2019 Beauty Innovator Awards — that won't cost you more than a burrito. Click through and find your heart's desire in a tube. Your lashes, and your bank account, will thank you.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara

Lengthening

This 2019 BIA winner visibly lengthens and thickens after just one — yes, as in a single — coat. Plus, the curvy wand helps grip and plump the tiniest of lashes.

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara, $, available at Walmart

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

L'Oréal Unlimited Length and Lift Mascara

Lengthening

The bendy wand on L'Oréal's Unlimited mascara defies everything we thought we knew about drugstore mascara. However, the genius behind the flexible wand goes much deeper than novelty factor alone: It allows you to get this close to the lash line to coat each lash from root to tip.

L'Oreal Paris Unlimited Length and Lift Mascara, $, available at Amazon

Milani Dangerous Lengths 3D Mascara

Lengthening

If you're looking for ultra-fluttery, defined lashes, then this curling and lengthening formula is the one for you.

Milani Dangerous Lengths 3D Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Revlon Volume + Length Magnified Mascara

Lengthening

Revlon’s lengthening mascara has a fiber formula that helps to extend each and every lash — like extensions, but cheaper.

Revlon Volume + Length Magnified Mascara, $, available at Amazon

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara

Volumizing

This mascara is an editor and consumer favorite for a reason: It seriously plumps lashes. The fat brush has hundreds of tiny bristles that grab every hair and coat it with a volumizing formula that layers easily without veering into clumpy or crunchy territory.

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara

Lengthening

This formula promises to give your lashes the same boost as a teetering red-soled pair of Loubs.

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Almay Get Up & Grow Extreme Length Mascara

Lengthening

The name says it all: Almay's Get Up & Grow not only lengthens, but its conditioning formula also helps strengthen your lashes over time.

Almay Extreme Length Mascara, $, available at Amazon

E.l.f. Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara

Lengthening

Think you can't get much for $4? E.L.F.'s mascara will give you long and fuller lashes for just four bucks.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara



Lengthening

The cone-shaped wand helps whip the most stubborn of lashes into glam territory in a matter of swipes.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $, available at Amazon

Maybelline Volum' Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof

This mascara is a classic for a reason — its densely packed plastic bristles make it super-easy to coat every single lash with a layer of volumizing formula. Add a little waterproof action into the mix, and your mascara won't be going anywhere — whether you're sweating it up at the gym or trudging through a rainstorm.

Maybelline Volum' Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara

Waterproof

CoverGirl's original Lashblast Volume mascara is one of our favorites. But when we need our makeup to last all day (sans raccoon eyes), we always reach for the waterproof version.

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29



Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results