“Sushant Singh Rajput used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit” – Rhea Chakraborty in her bail petition

On Tuesday, a special NDPS court extended Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody to October 6. The actress has filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court which will be heard on September 24. In the plea, she alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drugs charges linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB described her as an 'active member of a drug syndicate'.

In her second bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty said that "Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs". She also said that if Sushant was alive today he would have been charged for consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence and having punishment of term of imprisonment upto one year. Rhea further said that while the "consumer of drugs'' would receive a jail term of upto one year, she, having paid for the drugs on a few occasions would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail.

In the plea, Rhea also said that the late actor, “used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever". She also said, "It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail."

In the plea she also mentioned that, Sushant’s cook Neeraj on his instruction made “ganja joints/rolls/doobies and placed them in his bedroom” three days before his demise. She said that all the information is in the public domain. Post Rajput’s death, Neeraj also verified that the joints/doobie had been consumed and the entire box was empty.

"Therefore it is clear from the evidence collected by investigative agencies that it was only late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the consumer of drugs and who was in the habit of using those around him to facilitate his drug habit," Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea said.

The petition said Sushant was "in the regular habit of smoking cigarettes with ganja" since before they met. He allegedly picked up the habit during the shoot of his movie Kedarnath.

"The prosecution surprisingly has not disclosed a single phone call, mobile call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how he procured his drugs for his own consumption rather than blaming his entire staff, (Rhea Chakraborty), her brother and a host of others who allegedly supplied drugs for his own consumption," said the bail petition. "Apart from allegedly coordinating the purchase of drugs and occasionally paying for the said purchase, there is no other allegation, yet the prosecution is terming her alleged acts as 'financing illicit traffic'," said Rhea Chakraborty.

